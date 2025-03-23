Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 59,464 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,464 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 171,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

