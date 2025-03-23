Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (COIW) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on March 25th

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1834 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357. Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $50.27.
Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile
