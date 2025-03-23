Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.55. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 103,228 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a P/E ratio of 135.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 186,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $965,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 60,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 651,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

