Retail Stocks To Follow Now – March 22nd

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that primarily sell goods and services directly to consumers. These stocks often represent firms ranging from brick-and-mortar stores to online retailers, and they tend to be sensitive to economic cycles and consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,093,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,206,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.19 and a 200-day moving average of $319.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,950,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,777,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.82 and a 200-day moving average of $233.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.26. 39,560,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,328,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $376.91 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Further Reading