Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Trimmed by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 105.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $191.53 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $178.84 and a one year high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.02.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.