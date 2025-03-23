Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.03 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.56). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.61), with a volume of 35,507 shares traded.

Redcentric Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.66 million, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.03.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.16%.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

