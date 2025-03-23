Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Red Violet worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Red Violet

In other Red Violet news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,502.34. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Violet Price Performance

About Red Violet

Red Violet stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a PE ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

