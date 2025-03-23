Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 511.50 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 511.50 ($6.60). 2,749,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 1,001,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 559 ($7.22).

Raspberry Pi Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of £982.21 million and a P/E ratio of 164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 646 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 490.68.

Get Raspberry Pi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raspberry Pi

In related news, insider Eben Upton CBE sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.01), for a total value of £186,000 ($240,154.94). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.17), for a total value of £397,600 ($513,363.46). 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raspberry Pi Company Profile

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raspberry Pi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raspberry Pi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.