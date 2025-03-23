Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $193,740.36 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,878,008.64. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.56. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

About Ranger Energy Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 46.3% during the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

