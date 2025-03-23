Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Rambus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Rambus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.25. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,047,718.49. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,952 shares of company stock worth $4,405,855. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.