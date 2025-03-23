Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Quince Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Quince Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QNCX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

