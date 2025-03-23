Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,584 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Life Time Group worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after buying an additional 356,255 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,050,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,487,000 after buying an additional 758,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after buying an additional 152,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after buying an additional 176,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,650. This trade represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock worth $152,891,556. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.