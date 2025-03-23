Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 301,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515,148 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

