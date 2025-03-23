Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 801.25%.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

