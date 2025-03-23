Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 15,916 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,971 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $52,402,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 737,212 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,445,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after buying an additional 344,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $68.96.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

