Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 103,580 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,580 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.24% of Xerox worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Xerox by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Xerox by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Xerox Trading Down 2.3 %
XRX stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $690.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.66.
Xerox Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
