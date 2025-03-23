Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 84,478 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

