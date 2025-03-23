Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 28,872 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 228.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Maximus worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $4,618,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,132,000 after buying an additional 83,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

