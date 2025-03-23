Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 117,423 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,793 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ADT by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,577 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.