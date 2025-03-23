Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 19,772 shares.The stock last traded at $48.84 and had previously closed at $48.83.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,550,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,479 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

