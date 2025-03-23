PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $159.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

