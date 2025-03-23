Promising Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 23rd

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, DoorDash, Broadcom, and Alphabet are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that operate in the technology sector, including areas such as software, hardware, semiconductor production, and internet services. These stocks often represent firms driving innovation and digital transformation, and they tend to show rapid growth potential as well as market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 265,860,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,113,634. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,950,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,703,724. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.33. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,560,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335,489. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $376.91 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $596.25. 24,988,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,804,408. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $655.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.74. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

DoorDash stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,635,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 706.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.66. The company had a trading volume of 43,027,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.08. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $163.99. 36,577,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,871,209. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $147.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

See Also