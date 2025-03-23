Promising Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 20th

Citigroup, Boeing, and Celestica are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or service equipment and technology primarily used for national security and military purposes. These companies often benefit from government contracts and defense spending, making their stock performance closely tied to geopolitical events and defense budgets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,034,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,962. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.47. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

CLS stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,258. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. Celestica has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27.

