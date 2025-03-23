Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
Receive News & Ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.