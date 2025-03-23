Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 690 ($8.91) and last traded at GBX 702 ($9.06). Approximately 136,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 115,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 708 ($9.14).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 760.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.02. The stock has a market cap of £432.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.22.
About Pollen Street Group
Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.
