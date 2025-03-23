Plancorp LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 394,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 229.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 705,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 491,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,513 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 312,144 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.