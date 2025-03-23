Plancorp LLC Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $90.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.