Plancorp LLC Invests $224,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

ISRG opened at $492.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $562.24 and a 200-day moving average of $531.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.