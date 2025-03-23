Plancorp LLC Has $231,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,894,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,860 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $204.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average is $219.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

