Plancorp LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of DUHP opened at $33.25 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

