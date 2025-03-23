PHX Energy Services Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1391 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.
About PHX Energy Services
