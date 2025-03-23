PHX Energy Services Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1391 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

