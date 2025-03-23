Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.24. 11,558,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,750,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

