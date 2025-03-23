Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

