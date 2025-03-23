Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 198.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,938 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Perimeter Solutions worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.93. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

