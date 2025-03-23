Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,442 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up about 2.1% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 962.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,309 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $93,605,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,312 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

