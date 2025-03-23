PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 791.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.09.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.