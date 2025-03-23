peaq (PEAQ) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

peaq (PEAQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, peaq has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. peaq has a market cap of $91.78 million and $5.00 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peaq coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84,242.51 or 0.99757312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,704.98 or 0.99244395 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

peaq Coin Profile

peaq’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,250,951,297 coins and its circulating supply is 740,319,271 coins. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog. The official website for peaq is www.peaq.network.

Buying and Selling peaq

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,250,853,297.79559044 with 740,225,774.59489453 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.11977558 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $6,005,333.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

