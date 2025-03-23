Partners Group Holding AG Sells 4,425 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $40,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 363.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

