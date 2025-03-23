Partners Group Holding AG Has $56.22 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,418 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $56,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $232.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.66. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $240.95.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

