Partners Group Holding AG Has $17.19 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,189 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,575,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

