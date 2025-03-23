Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 467 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

