Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,251 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 205,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 34.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 163,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,062.84. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,225.05. This trade represents a 18.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,540. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

TFS Financial stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 403.57%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

