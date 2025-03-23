Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 40,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 34,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

