Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after buying an additional 286,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,716 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,200,000 after purchasing an additional 470,739 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

