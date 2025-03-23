Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,268,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $82,498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after buying an additional 13,163,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,961,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,486,000 after buying an additional 6,413,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.