Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $203.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.17 and a 200-day moving average of $222.72. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

