Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,933 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.