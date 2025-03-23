Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 304,725 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 245.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.