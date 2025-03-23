Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Oxford Bank Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.