Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.
Oragenics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.