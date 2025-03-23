Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

